A mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain was keeping road crews and law enforcement busy across much of southern Wisconsin on Wednesday, although the area was spared the blizzard-like conditions hammering much of the northern half of the United States from the Pacific Northwest to Minnesota.

The powerful storm system, expected to stretch into midday Thursday, did not start hitting Dane County in earnest until about 11 a.m., but had already dumped snow to the north and ice to the south for a few hours by then.

The Madison area was under a winter storm warning through noon Thursday, with a total of two to four inches of sleet and snow and up to 0.15 inches of ice predicted, along with winds gusting as high as 40 miles per hour.

The Madison School District was one of dozens of Wisconsin districts to announce Tuesday night that they would close Wednesday, according to a school-closings tracker from NBC15. The district announced Wednesday afternoon that classes were being canceled for Thursday as well.

Madison city offices and its public libraries closed at 2 p.m., as did all "nonessential," in-person Dane County services. All city and county offices and the libraries are expected to be open for regular hours Thursday.

Madison's snow plows were deployed around the clock, but with the city sandwiched between heavy snow to north and icier weather to the south, officials didn't know what to expect for Thursday.

“One of the other curveballs from the storm is, we’re seeing forecasts that are saying we might get three inches of snow," Street’s Division Public Educator Bryan Johnson said.

The Streets Division typically starts plowing citywide, including residential streets, after three inches of snow accumulates and the end of the storm nears.

While the city is trying to limit the use of salt, which can damage the lakes’ ecosystems, Johnson said as of 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, the city had distributed three rounds of salt around Madison.

"Sleet will be the main concern for Madison as we get into tonight," J.J. Woods, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service's Sullivan station, said. "Sleet can accumulate quickly on the roads and lead to slick travel as if it were snow. Madison is not out of the woods and the worst conditions will be during the evening hours."

To the north

The counties immediately to the north of Dane were predicted to get six to 10 inches of snow, with Columbia County getting four to six inches of snow and sleet from Wednesday morning to Thursday at noon.

The Mauston area saw two inches of snow by Wednesday morning and northern Juneau County had 4.5 inches, according to county emergency management director Jeremy Bonikowske. The county is under a winter storm warning until noon on Thursday.

Despite the snow flying heavily by 11 a.m., children in Baraboo took to the popular sledding hill Wednesday at Steinhorst Park.

According to the National Weather Service, slightly more than 1 inch of snow fell since noon in the Baraboo and Wisconsin Dells region. Snow is forecasted to continue until Thursday evening.

Roads and highways in Dodge County were snow covered and slippery, National Weather Service Warning Coordination Meteorologist Tim Halbach said that numbers came in from Beaver Dam around 4 p.m. showing totals at that time at 3 inches of snow.

Farther to the north, the snowfall could be historic, with as many as 25 inches piling up and the heaviest amounts falling across east-central Minnesota and west-central Wisconsin, the weather service said.

Counties along the Illinois state line were under an ice storm warning with a quarter- to half-inch of accumulation expected. Officials in Lafayette, Green and Walworth counties reported icy conditions for motorists but major issues as of late Wednesday afternoon.

Drivers can find any wrecks and blockages on Wisconsin's major highways on the state road conditions map, and live road conditions for the Madison area can be found here:

Drivers can also get live traffic updates via Twitter from 511 Wisconsin or the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

Beaver Dam Daily Citizen reporter Terri Pederson, Juneau County Star-Times reporter John Gittings, Baraboo News Republic reporter Bridget Cooke and Portage Daily Register reporter Jonathan Richie contributed to this report.

Photos: Remembering the Great Ice Storm of 1976 March 1976 ice storm March 1976 ice storm cleanup March 1976 ice storm fence March 1976 ice storm power pole March 1976 ice storm cars March 1976 ice storm fence March 1976 ice storm devastation March 1976 ice storm front page March 1976 ice storm page March 1976 ice storm front page March 1976 ice storm page