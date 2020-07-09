Siggelkow Road under I-39/90 near McFarland closing until mid-October

Return to homepage ×
Siggelkow Road under Interstate 39/90 near McFarland is closing from Monday until mid-October, the state Department of Transportation said.
The closure is happening while crews replace the I-39/90 northbound bridge over the Siggelkow Road, DOT said.
All closures are weather-dependent and subject to change. More information can be found on the I-39/90 Project Facebook page.
Jeff Richgels
Online Reporter/Producer for Wisconsin State Journal
