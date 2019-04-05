Two road construction projects in Middleton could present some traffic problems in the city, one project for only one day, the other for several months.
The Middleton Public Works Department said the short-term project will be on Saturday on Century Avenue, with the street closed from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. between Old Creek Road and Branch Street.
KMS Excavating is installing a deep sanitary sewer lateral to serve the new Stagecoach Trail Apartments at 6620 Century Ave.
"In consulting with the Dane County Highway Department and the city of Middleton, and considering the needs of weekday Madison Metro bus routes on Century Avenue, we decided a Saturday would be the best option for this road closure," said Shawn Stauske, director of public works.
The second road closing, on University Avenue, won't start until mid- to late April, but the whole stretch won't be finished until early July.
The part of University Avenue under construction runs from about 450 feet west of Park Street west to Cayuga Street, a seven block stretch that fronts a variety of businesses and restaurants as well as the Middleton Fire Department fire station.
The reconstruction includes new asphalt pavement replacing concrete pavement, new curb and gutter and sidewalk and utility work, plus new left turn lanes and traffic signals at the University Avenue and Parmenter Street intersection.
Most of the work will be done during the day from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m Monday through Thursday, but some work could also be scheduled on Fridays or Saturdays.
A map of the construction zone is online at http://www.ci.middleton.wi.us/DocumentCenter/View/6131/Phasing-Plan