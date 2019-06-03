About a half-mile of the popular Capital City Bike Path on Madison's East Side is closed for the next two weeks, so the path can be resurfaced.
The stretch of path under construction runs from Jackson Street east to the Goodman Community Center, the Madison Traffic Engineering Division said.
A marked detour off the path has been set up using St. Paul Avenue and Waubesa Street.
The first phase will resurface the popular trail from Jackson Street to just west of the South Marquette Street cul-de-sac, and the second phase will resurface the path from the cul-de-sac east to and including the connection to Wirth Court Park.
The Traffic Engineering Division said the half-mile of trail being resurfaced is heavily used by East Siders as one of the primary bicycling commuter routes into the Isthmus and Downtown.