See live traffic conditions in the Madison area with more snow hitting Saturday

Another snowstorm was expected to dump several inches on southern Wisconsin on Saturday and keep road crews and law enforcement busy.

The state road conditions map shows crashes and blockages on Wisconsin's major highways.

For live traffic updates, follow 511 Wisconsin or the Wisconsin Department of Transportation on Twitter.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for most of southern Wisconsin until 3 a.m. Sunday, with counties along Lake Michigan under a winter storm warning.

The snow was forecast to develop from west to east across southern Wisconsin starting at 7 a.m., with snow starting in the Madison area from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Northern areas should see 2 to 5 inches and central and southern areas 4 to 7 inches by the time the snow winds down early Sunday, with the worst cold since late December to follow.