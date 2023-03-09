Another late-week snowstorm is forecast to keep road crews and law enforcement busy across much of southern Wisconsin later Thursday into Friday.

The latest road conditions for the Madison area can be found in this expandable map:

The state road conditions map shows crashes and blockages on Wisconsin's major highways.

For live traffic updates, follow 511 Wisconsin or the Wisconsin Department of Transportation on Twitter.

School delays and closings for Friday will be available here at NBC15.

Several area communities have declared snow emergencies for Thursday night into Friday, including McFarland, Lodi and Janesville.

Most of southern Wisconsin is predicted to get 5 to 7 inches of snow, with areas along Lake Michigan getting up to 9 inches. Blowing snow also is a concern.

The highest snowfall rates are expected between 6 p.m. Thursday and 3 a.m. Friday, the National Weather Service said, while light snowfall could persist into Friday morning or afternoon, with any accumulations expected to be minor.

The Madison area is under a winter weather advisory from 2 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday, with areas just to the east and north from 6 p.m. to 9 a.m., and counties along Lake Michigan under a winter storm warning from 6 p.m. to 10 a.m.

To the west and north, there is a winter storm warning for Grant, Crawford, Juneau, Adams and Richland counties from 2 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Close 1 of 15 Cap Times Snow Plow Fleet 011720 20.jpg City of Madison Streets Division Recycling Coordinator/Public Information Officer, Bryan Johnson, points out the various snow removal routes at City of Madison Streets Division West Office on Friday, Jan. 17. Each snow plow is assigned to a route, and they will repeat that route until snow is properly removed. Cap Times Snow Plow Fleet 011720 19.jpg Tanks of brine are made and stored at the City of Madison Streets Division West Office. The brine, a mixture of salt and water, is used to pre-treat roads in advance of a snow storm, aiding in easier removal of snow. Cap Times Snow Plow Fleet 011720 17.jpg Snow blowers are stored at the Madison Streets Division West Office and ready for use with Trackless MT multi-use vehicle. Cap Times Snow Plow Fleet 011720 18.jpg Street cleaning brushes are stored and ready for use with Trackless MT multi-use vehicle at City of Madison Streets Division West Office. The strong bristles are used to loosen packed snow. Cap Times Snow Plow Fleet 011720 15.jpg ÒClamÓ trucks are fitted with snow plows so they are ready to be deployed. Vehicles in the year-round fleet of the City of Madison Streets Division can be fitted with plows if-needed. This particular truck is used to remove large trash items from curbs. Cap Times Snow Plow Fleet 011720 16.jpg City of Madison Streets Division Recycling Coordinator/Public Information Officer, Bryan Johnson, lifts the lid on a salt storage tank, on the back of a Trackless MT multi-use vehicle. Cap Times Snow Plow Fleet 011720 14.jpg The City of Madison Streets Division West Office snow removal fleet includes trucks that are fitted with safety cameras. Cap Times Snow Plow Fleet 011720 13.jpg A snow plow is deployed at the start of a snow storm Friday, Jan. 17. Cap Times Snow Plow Fleet 011720 11.jpg One of the smaller snow plows in the fleet of the City of Madison Streets Division West Office, is parked and ready to be deployed if-needed, at the start of a snow storm Friday, Jan. 17. Cap Times Snow Plow Fleet 011720 10.jpg Tanks of salt-water brine are used as a pre-treatment before a snow storm. Cap Times Snow Plow Fleet 011720 06.jpg A snow plow is deployed at the start of a snow storm Friday, Jan. 17. Cap Times Snow Plow Fleet 011720 05.jpg A snow plow is deployed at the start of a snow storm Friday, Jan. 17. Cap Times Snow Plow Fleet 011720 04.jpg A front loader dumps salt into the back of a snow plow as sand is delivered from a local quarry at the start of a snow storm. Cap Times Snow Plow Fleet 011720 03.jpg A front end loader dumps salt into the back of a snow plow at the start of a snow storm Friday, Jan. 17. 