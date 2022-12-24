See live traffic conditions in the Madison area as high winds continue to cause problems

Continuing high winds and blowing snow were keeping road crews and law enforcement busy across Wisconsin on Saturday.

The state road conditions map showed that all of Wisconsin's major highways were either snow covered, ice covered, or had slippery stretches, with none in good winter driving condition. The map shows road conditions, crashes and blockages.

For live traffic updates, follow 511 Wisconsin or the Wisconsin Department of Transportation on Twitter.

A wind chill advisory is in effect for most of the state until 10 a.m. on Christmas, with winds gusting to 30 miles per hour or higher producing wind chills of 15 below to 30 below, the National Weather Service said.