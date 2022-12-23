 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
See live traffic conditions in the Madison area as bomb cyclone delivers near-blizzard conditions

A bomb cyclone storm is delivering snow, high winds and bitter cold to much of the U.S., with Wisconsin and other northern states hit the hardest.

The second salvo from a powerful, days-long storm system was keeping road crews and law enforcement busy across Wisconsin on Friday morning.

The state road conditions map shows crashes and blockages on Wisconsin's major highways as the bomb cyclone delivers near-blizzard conditions.

For live traffic updates, follow 511 Wisconsin or the Wisconsin Department of Transportation on Twitter.

For any schools that haven't started winter break, school delays and closings for the area can be found at NBC15.

