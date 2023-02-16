The Madison area is under a winter weather advisory from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., with anywhere from 2 to 7 inches expected as Madison is along the sharp cutoff line for snow that roughly follows Highway 151, with more forecast to the south and east and less to the north and west.
A winter storm warning is in effect from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. for areas south and east of Madison, with 6 to 10 inches of snow possible from Milwaukee to Kenosha County, where lake enhancement will factor in, the National Weather Service said.
Snow rates of an inch per hour are likely during the afternoon and early evening, mainly along and south of a Janesville to Port Washington line
North/northeasterly wind gusts of 30 to 40 miles per hour are expected to accompany the snow, with the strongest winds occurring the afternoon into the evening. Near blizzard conditions due to blowing/drifting snow may occur along the lakeshore, the Weather Service said.
Quiet weather follows for the weekend, with temperatures warming into the 40s.
