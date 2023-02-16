Another winter storm that is forecast to dump several inches of snow across southern Wisconsin will be keeping road crews and law enforcement busy on Thursday.

Live traffic conditions for the Madison area are in this map that can be expanded to all of southern Wisconsin:

The state road conditions map shows crashes and blockages on Wisconsin's major highways.

For live traffic updates, follow 511 Wisconsin or the Wisconsin Department of Transportation on Twitter.

School delays and closings for the area can be found at NBC15.

The Madison area is under a winter weather advisory from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., with anywhere from 2 to 7 inches expected as Madison is along the sharp cutoff line for snow that roughly follows Highway 151, with more forecast to the south and east and less to the north and west.

A winter storm warning is in effect from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. for areas south and east of Madison, with 6 to 10 inches of snow possible from Milwaukee to Kenosha County, where lake enhancement will factor in, the National Weather Service said.

Snow rates of an inch per hour are likely during the afternoon and early evening, mainly along and south of a Janesville to Port Washington line

North/northeasterly wind gusts of 30 to 40 miles per hour are expected to accompany the snow, with the strongest winds occurring the afternoon into the evening. Near blizzard conditions due to blowing/drifting snow may occur along the lakeshore, the Weather Service said.

Quiet weather follows for the weekend, with temperatures warming into the 40s.

