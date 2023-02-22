A mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain will be keeping road crews and law enforcement busy across much of southern Wisconsin on Wednesday into Thursday, as a powerful storm system hits the region.

The Madison area is under a winter storm warning from 6 a.m. Wednesday through noon Thursday, with 2 to 4 inches of snow and sleet and a tenth to a quarter of an inch of ice expected, accompanied by winds gusting as high as 40 miles per hour.

Counties along the Illinois state line are under an ice storm warning with up to a half-inch expected.

To the north, the snowfall could be historic, with as much as 25 inches piling up and the heaviest amounts falling across east-central Minnesota and west-central Wisconsin, the National Weather Service said.

Live road conditions for the Madison area are in this map that can be expanded beyond the area:

The state road conditions map shows crashes and blockages on Wisconsin's major highways.

For live traffic updates, follow 511 Wisconsin or the Wisconsin Department of Transportation on Twitter.

Snow plows will be out around the clock starting Wednesday in Madison as snow and sleet are expected to move into the area, the city's Streets Division said.

