Bad weather was keeping road crews and law enforcement busy across much of southern Wisconsin on Friday after another late-week snowstorm dumped several inches on the region.

Live traffic conditions are available at this expandable map:

The state road conditions map shows crashes and blockages on Wisconsin's major highways.

For live traffic updates, follow 511 Wisconsin or the Wisconsin Department of Transportation on Twitter.

The Madison School District said Friday morning that its facilities would be closed and learning would shift to virtual.

School delays and closings for the area can be found at NBC15.

A winter weather advisory is in effect until 6 a.m. Friday for most of southern Wisconsin, with counties along Lake Michigan under a winter storm warning until 10 a.m.

The snow will taper off Friday, with south-central Wisconsin getting less than an inch more, and eastern Wisconsin 2 to 3 inches more at most, the National Weather Service said.

Highs should be in the mid-30s so crews should have no trouble clearing roads on Friday.

Another 1 to 3 inches of snow is possible Saturday into Sunday, the Weather Service said.