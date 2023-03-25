Heavy snow was keeping road crews and law enforcement busy across much of southern Wisconsin on Saturday as an early-spring storm system pummeled the area.
Dane and Green counties are under a winter storm warning until 1 p.m. Saturday, while southern Wisconsin counties to the east are under a winter storm warning until 4 p.m., with 3 to 9 inches of snow forecast, the National Weather Service said.
The storm track shifted slightly to the west overnight so the biggest impact was expected in Dane, Jefferson, Green and Rock counties.
Areas to the west and north of Dane and Green counties will see much less snow, the Weather Service said.
Live traffic conditions for the Madison area are available in this expandable map: