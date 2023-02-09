Another sloppy, slushy storm system will be keeping road crews and law enforcement busy across much of southern and central Wisconsin on Thursday.

Here are live traffic conditions for the Madison area:

The state road conditions map shows crashes and blockages on Wisconsin's major highways.

For live traffic updates, follow 511 Wisconsin or the Wisconsin Department of Transportation on Twitter.

Madison schools are among many in the area closed on Thursday due to the storm. All in-person MSCR programs are canceled Thursday, and all school and rec facilities are closed, but virtual programs will continue as scheduled.

School delays and closings for the area can be found at NBC15.

Rain is forecast to turn into snow across south-central and east-central Wisconsin between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m., with southeast Wisconsin seeing mostly rain, the National Weather Service said.

A narrow band of heavy, wet snow is expected, with snow falling at an inch per hour, mainly between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. as it tracks northeast across southern Wisconsin.

The band is expected to hang around Highway 151 on a line from Platteville to Madison to Fond du Lac, with 4 to 7 inches forecast, 27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis said.

Much less snow will fall to the northwest and southeast of the band of heavy snow.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for all but southeastern Wisconsin.

Streets Division crews will be out in Madison, but snow is expected to fall fast, accumulate quickly, and be very moisture-laden, making roads slick and slushy, the city warned.

Crews will be plowing and salting main roads as needed. The main thoroughfares are the roads used by Madison Metro, and those around schools and hospitals, totaling about 800 of the 1,800 miles of traffic lanes in Madison.

A citywide plowing operation is possible, which would happen if 3 inches or more of snow is on the roads and the storm is at or near its end.

Quiet weather is predicted to move in starting Friday, with highs warming to the upper 30s and lower 40s for the weekend.

