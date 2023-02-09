A system upgraded to a winter storm warning late Thursday morning for much of south-central Wisconsin was keeping road crews and law enforcement busy.

The winter storm warning is in effect until 6 p.m. for Dane, Green, Lafayette, Iowa, Columbia and Dodge counties, with 2 to 5 inches of snow already fallen and 4 to 8 inches expected. Several other counties in southern Wisconsin are under a winter weather advisory and are expected to see 2 to 5 inches.

The National Weather Service said the rain/snow line continues to be a very sharp cutoff with the difference between good and bad conditions being as little as just a few miles.

Much less snow will fall to the northwest and southeast of the narrow band of heavy snow, with southeast Wisconsin seeing mostly rain, the Weather Service said.

A tanker truck rollover about 10:30 a.m. Thursday has Interstate 39/90 northbound closed in the Madison area, the Wisconsin State Patrol reported.

The crash happened at mile marker 142.5 on I-39/90 northbound, close to the Beltline interchange. The vehicle was hauling flammable liquid, there was a leak, but no injuries, and the Madison Fire Department was on the scene, authorities said.

I-39/90 northbound is closed at Highway 73 (Exit 160) until the leak can be contained and the area is deemed safe. Traffic can detour on Highway 73 to Highway 12/18 or I-94 to get around the closure, the State Patrol said.

Authorities report very slippery conditions and travelers should consider postponing all travel until road and weather conditions improve.

Crews responded to another crash on I-39/90 earlier Thursday morning, and several other crashes throughout the city, Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said.

Here are live traffic conditions for the Madison area:

The state road conditions map shows crashes and blockages on Wisconsin's major highways.

For live traffic updates, follow 511 Wisconsin or the Wisconsin Department of Transportation on Twitter.

Madison schools are among many in the area closed on Thursday due to the storm. All in-person MSCR programs are canceled Thursday, and all school and rec facilities are closed, but virtual programs will continue as scheduled.

School delays and closings for the area can be found at NBC15.

Streets Division crews will be out in Madison, but snow is expected to fall fast, accumulate quickly, and be very moisture-laden, making roads slick and slushy, the city warned.

Crews will be plowing and salting main roads as needed. The main thoroughfares are the roads used by Madison Metro, and those around schools and hospitals, totaling about 800 of the 1,800 miles of traffic lanes in Madison.

A citywide plowing operation is possible, which would happen if 3 inches or more of snow is on the roads and the storm is at or near its end.

Quiet weather is predicted to move in starting Friday, with highs warming to the upper 30s and lower 40s for the weekend.

