Safety improvements set for Highway 18/151 from Mount Horeb to Ridgeway starting Monday

Safety improvements are scheduled to begin Monday for Highway 18/151 between Mount Horeb and Ridgeway, the state Department of Transportation said.

The work will result in single-lane closures in both directions, DOT said.

The $1.9 million project involves installing high-tension cable barriers in the highway median from the County JG overpass in Mont Horeb to County BB near Ridgeway.

The project in Dane and Iowa counties is scheduled to be completed in late June.

