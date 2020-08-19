Roundabout under Verona Road closing 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday for bridge inspection

The roundabout under Verona Road (Highway 18/151) south of the Beltline will close for four hours Wednesday for a routine bridge inspection, the state Department of Transportation said.
Frontage road traffic that goes under the Verona Road bridge will be required to use alternate routes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., though Metro transit buses and emergency vehicles will be permitted, DOT said.
There will be no impacts to Verona Road traffic, and nearby sidewalks will remain open for pedestrians and bicyclists, and access will be maintained to area businesses and neighborhoods.
Photos: Mosaic murals brighten new Verona Road intersection
Photos: Mosaic murals brighten new Verona Road intersection
As part of Wisconsin DOT’s Beltline/Verona Road project, several new public artworks are now on view, created over the past year by artists and community members.
The works, "Abundance (2015)" by Marcia Yapp, "The Light Box (2015)" by Reginald Baylor Studio, and "Feed the Dream (2015)" by Elizabeth Doyle, were created with community participation through both the Allied Dunn's Marsh Neighborhood Association and the Dunn's Marsh Neighborhood Association.
Locals, from young students to seniors, helped with both concept ideas and construction. The works were unveiled earlier this year and can be seen from various points near the Verona Road/ Beltline intersection. It's best to see them while walking, to appreciate the detail in the mosaics.
Photographer Mary Mullen, president of the Dunn’s Marsh Neighborhood Association, extensively documented this public art process, from idea to installation. These are her images and captions, shared from hundreds of photos taken over a series of months.
— Lindsay Christians
