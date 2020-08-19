Roundabout under Verona Road closing 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday for bridge inspection

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The roundabout under Verona Road (Highway 18/151) south of the Beltline will close for four hours Wednesday for a routine bridge inspection, the state Department of Transportation said.

Frontage road traffic that goes under the Verona Road bridge will be required to use alternate routes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., though Metro transit buses and emergency vehicles will be permitted, DOT said.

There will be no impacts to Verona Road traffic, and nearby sidewalks will remain open for pedestrians and bicyclists, and access will be maintained to area businesses and neighborhoods.

