'Round and 'round we go: Wisconsin ranks near the top in number of roundabouts

Any way you slice the numbers, Wisconsin has a lot of roundabouts, according to a recent Washington Post analysis.

Citing work from Lee Rodegerdts, who has been counting up the nation's roundabouts since the 1990s, the Washington Post reported that Wisconsin:

Has 495 roundabouts, behind only Florida, Indiana and Washington in total number

Ranks 2nd in the number of roundabouts per person, with Nebraska at No. 1

Ranks 8th in the number of roundabouts per mile, just behind Hawaii and just ahead of North Carolina

Twenty-five years ago, Rodegerdts tallied about 300 roundabouts nationwide, according to the Washington Post. Now, the United States has about 9,000.

Why the growing popularity?

Data shows that roundabouts are safer and improve traffic flow.

"The tight circle of a roundabout forces drivers to slow down, and the most severe types of intersection crashes — right-angle, left-turn and head-on collisions — are unlikely," according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, a nonprofit organization that studies traffic safety.