Roads under Interstate 39/90 in Janesville are closing overnight this week so crews can work on the new bridges of I-39/90, the state Department of Transportation announced.
Crews are setting girders for the new northbound I-39/90 bridge over Highway 26 so it will be closed 7 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday and 7 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday.
No left turns will be permitted from the I-39/90 exit ramps to Wisconsin 26 (Exit 171A) to travel under the bridge.
In addition, Ruger Avenue will be closed Thursday from 1 a.m. to 7 a.m. as crews pour the concrete deck for the I-39/90 southbound bridge over the road.
Motorists must use alternate routes during the closures.
For more information, go to the I-39/90 project website and the I-39/90 project Facebook page.