Roads and ramps in Janesville will close at times next week as part of Interstate 39-90 project work, the state Department of Transportation announced.
Crews are setting girders for the new northbound I-39/90 bridge over Highway 26 so it will be closed
East Milwaukee Street will be closed under I-39/90 from 6 a.m. Monday until 6 p.m. Thursday as crews will stain the I-39/90 northbound bridge over the roadway.
The I-39/90 southbound ramp to Highway 11/Avalon Road (Exit 177) will be closed from 8 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday.
Kennedy Road will be closed under I-39/90 from 1 a.m. to 7 a.m. Tuesday as crews pour concrete for the new northbound bridge deck. Access will be maintained to Old Kennedy Road and North Brentwood Drive neighborhoods.
Motorists must use alternate routes during the closures.
For more information, go to the I-39/90 project website and the I-39/90 project Facebook page.