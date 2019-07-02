Most highway construction projects will be put on hold Wednesday so travelers in Wisconsin have a little easier time driving through work zones during the long Fourth of July weekend, but officials say drivers should continue to be careful and vigilant in areas of construction.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said most highway projects will stop at noon on Wednesday and won't start up again until 6 a.m. Monday.
Peak travel times on the state's highways are expected to be from noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday.
When driving through work zones, speed limits in those zones are still in effect even if work is suspended.
The State Patrol and law enforcement agencies will be out on the roads to enforce speeding and traffic laws, as well as to help motorists who become stranded along the road.
Some of the bigger road projects that will be halted for the long weekend include:
- I-41/94 in Milwaukee, Racine and Kenosha counties, which has an 18.5-mile work zone. Three lanes are open in each direction, but some areas have narrow lanes and lane shifts.
- I-39/90 and I-43 in Dane and Rock counties, with lane shifts, crossovers and reduced speeds.
- Verona Road, aka Highway 18/151 in Dane County, with lane shifts, turn restrictions and reduced speeds.
- I-90 in La Crosse County, down to one lane in each direction from La Crosse to West Salem.
- I-90 in Monroe County, construction from Sparta to Tomah.
- Highway 151 in Iowa County, a westbound lane closure near Barneveld.
- Highway 10 in Winnebago, Calumet and Outagamie counties has reduced lanes, lane shifts and reduced speeds in the Highway 441 work zone.
There are other smaller road projects throughout the state. For a more comprehensive list, go online to https://511wi.gov/ for up-to-the-minute traffic information on the state's highway travel site.