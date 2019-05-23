Wisconsin highways should be heavy with traffic for the Memorial Day weekend, but drivers won't have to deal with road construction.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said most highway construction projects will be put on hold at noon Friday and won't be resumed until 6 a.m. Tuesday.
This pretty much coincides with the busiest travel times for the long weekend, noon to 8 p.m. on both Friday and Monday.
Even with construction suspended for the holiday, drivers should still be mindful of slower traffic and backups in work zones.
"The State Patrol and other police agencies will be out enforcing traffic laws and assisting stranded motorists, but ultimately, safety along our highways is in the hands of responsible drivers," said DOT secretary-designee Craig Thompson.
Drivers should also be aware of extra police on the highways during the "Click It or Ticket" seat belt usage campaign taking place through June 2.
The extra patrols are looking for non-compliance with the seat belt law but they will be looking for other traffic violations as well.
About a half-dozen major highway projects are going on in the state at the moment, so drivers should be aware of the work when traveling in Wisconsin.
The major projects include:
- Interstate 41/94 in Milwaukee, Racine and Kenosha Counties. It's an 18.5 mile construction zone, and three lanes are open in each direction, but some sections of the work zone have narrow lanes and lane shifts.
- Interstate 39/90 and Interstate 43 in Dane and Rock Counties. Be alert for lane shifts, crossovers and reduced speeds.
- Verona Road in Dane County. Be aware of lane shifts, turn restrictions and reduced speeds.
- Northbound Highway 151 in Dane and Columbia Counties. Down to one lane between Sun Prairie and Columbus.
- Interstate 90 in Monroe County. One lane open in each direction between Sparta and Tomah. Speed reduced to 55 mph.
- Winnebago, Calumet and Outagamie Counties. Highway 10 has reduced lanes and lane shifts both eastbound and westbound.
Smaller projects that could slow traffic include Highway 51/47 in Vilas County, Business Highway 51 in the villages of Plover and Whiting, Highway 23 in Montello, Highway 97 in Marshfield, Highway 35 bridges near Fountain City, Highway 25 in Barron County, Highway 27 in Hayward and Highway 63 between Hayward and Seeley.
For the latest highway information in Wisconsin, call 511 or go online to https://511wi.gov/map