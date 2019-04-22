A busy seven-block stretch of University Avenue on Middleton's West Side will be torn up for several months, with motorists needing to use detours around the construction zone.
Work is scheduled to start today, Monday, and the thoroughfare won't be fully open until early July, officials said.
The work zone goes from about 450 feet west of Park Street west to Cayuga Street, a stretch that fronts a variety of businesses and restaurants, as well as the Middleton Fire Department.
In the first phase of the project, east and west traffic will be closed off from Parmenter Street east to Park Street, but University Avenue will be open on either side of Parmenter Street, so drivers can get access to businesses from either side of the construction, Middleton Police said.
The Beltline exit to University Avenue will be open for motorists heading west, but the through traffic detour for motorists trying to get to the Beltline from the east is Allen Boulevard to Century Avenue then west to the Beltline.
The first phase is expected to be finished by late May or early June, with Parmenter Street open during the first phase for north-south traffic.
Bristol Street, a couple of blocks to the east of Parmenter, will be open at times during phase one, but delays are likely, police said.
The second phase involves Parmenter Street to Cayuga Street, beginning in mid-May and ending in mid-June.
The Parmenter Street intersection is the third and final phase, and will be worked on from mid-June to early July.
Most work is scheduled to take place from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, but there also could be some Friday or Saturday work.
New pavement, curb and gutter, sidewalk and underground utilities will be installed, as well as new left-turn lanes and traffic signals at the Parmenter Street intersection.