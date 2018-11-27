Bicyclists can resume rolling along on a long stretch of the popular Capital City Trail, now that a pavement restoration project has finished.
Dane County officials announced on Monday that the 6.5-mile section from Nob Hill Road west to Fish Hatchery Road has reopened, after being closed since July so it could be repaved.
This was the first of three phases of pavement restoration to the trail, with the second phase between Fish Hatchery Road and Seminole Highway taking place in 2019 and the third phase from Seminole Highway to Verona Road being done in 2020.
"Dane County has a vibrant culture of biking, and we are home to some of the best bike trails in the country," said County Executive Joe Parisi. "We will continue to invest in our quality of life, our lakes, our parks and our trails."
In addition to new pavement, the Capital City Trail work improved drainage, added upgrades to meet ADA standards, and improved signage to include new wayfinding signs.
The 10-mile county portion of the trail winds through the Capital Springs Recreation Area and Lewis Nine Springs E-Way, and connects to the Madison portion of the Capital City Trail as well as to Fitchburg's Cannonball Path and the new Lower Yahara River Trail.