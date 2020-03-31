You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Repair work starts Wednesday on South Towne Drive bridge over Beltline

Repair work starts Wednesday on South Towne Drive bridge over Beltline

{{featured_button_text}}
South Towne Drive bridge over Beltline, DOT photo

The South Towne Drive bridge over the Beltline.

 WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION

A $2.3 million project to repair the South Towne Drive bridge over the Beltline starts Wednesday and will run through November, the state Department of Transportation announced.

The construction will occur within the interchange area on South Towne Drive/West Broadway, with minimal impacts expected to Beltline traffic, DOT said in a statement.

The work includes:

• Replacing expansion joints (joints built into bridge surface, so it can expand and contract)

• Replacing concrete pavement between the ramp terminals

• Replacing lighting on the ramps

• Installing new traffic signals

The eastbound Beltline ramp to South Towne Drive will maintain left and right turns throughout the project. In mid-April, the remaining three ramps will be restricted to right turns only.

Additional information about the project is available here.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics