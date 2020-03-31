Repair work starts Wednesday on South Towne Drive bridge over Beltline

A $2.3 million project to repair the South Towne Drive bridge over the Beltline starts Wednesday and will run through November, the state Department of Transportation announced.

The construction will occur within the interchange area on South Towne Drive/West Broadway, with minimal impacts expected to Beltline traffic, DOT said in a statement.

The work includes:

• Replacing expansion joints (joints built into bridge surface, so it can expand and contract)

• Replacing concrete pavement between the ramp terminals

• Replacing lighting on the ramps

• Installing new traffic signals

The eastbound Beltline ramp to South Towne Drive will maintain left and right turns throughout the project. In mid-April, the remaining three ramps will be restricted to right turns only.

