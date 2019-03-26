The reconstruction of East Johnson Street fronting Tenney Park starts Monday, but the work is not part of the flooding mitigation project in the 2019 city budget.
The Madison Engineering Division said the project on East Johnson Street will go about 3,000 feet from North Baldwin Street to North First Street, and should be completed by mid-November.
During the construction, work will be staggered, so at least one lane of traffic can be maintained in each direction. Short-term closures of East Johnson Street and Fordem Avenue will be needed, and detours will be set up during those closures.
A public meeting to talk about what work is going to be done on East Johnson Street is scheduled for April 4 at Lapham Elementary School, 1045 E. Dayton St., beginning at 6 p.m.
City engineering staff, Wisconsin Department of Transportation staff, contractor Speedway Sand and Gravel and design and field engineer consulting representatives will be on hand at the public meeting to make presentations and to answer questions.
The work includes replacing 60-year-old sanitary sewer mains, replacing 90-year-old water mains, reconfiguring storm sewer inlets, removing concrete pavement and put in asphalt, new curb and gutter, better bus stops and better pedestrian and bicycle crossings.
Additional improvements include a 10-foot-wide multi-use path on the south side of the street from the Yahara River to North First Street, new street lighting and the widening of North First Street between East Johnson and East Mifflin Streets to provide for two southbound lanes to East Washington Avenue, and to provide dual left- and right-turn lanes at the East Johnson-East Washington intersection.
Pedestrians will be able to walk along East Johnson Street during construction, with one side of the street remaining open to walkers at all times.
Intersection work will also be staged so at least one crosswalk is provided across each street at the Fordem Avenue and North First Street intersections.
The City Council approved $5.7 million in the 2019 budget for flooding mitigation after historic rains in August of 20128 caused major flooding on the Isthmus, including the streets near Tenney Park, with East Johnson Street being one of the streets closed down for about three weeks due to water over the street.