Ramp, lane closures expected on I-39/90-Beltline interchange

Motorists may encounter delays next week at the interchange of Interstate 39/90 and the Beltline.

The ramp from northbound I-39/90 to westbound Highway 12/18 will be closed for construction from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday and Tuesday nights, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

Lane closures are planned for 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. on southbound I39/90 between County AB/Buckeye Road and the Beltline interchange.

The closures are to allow crews to apply polymer overlays that waterproof bridge decks, increasing traction and extending pavement life.

The DOT cautions drivers to slow down and be alert for workers. The work is weather dependent, so times are subject to change.

