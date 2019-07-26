Ongoing construction on Interstate 39/90 in Rock County will require the closing of several ramps Monday night.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the entrance ramp to the Beloit rest area on the northbound side will be closed from 10 p.m. Monday to 2 a.m. Tuesday, as crews shift ramp traffic onto new concrete pavement.
The Illinois Highway 75 ramp to northbound I-39/90 will also be closed from 8 p.m. Monday to 2 a.m. Tuesday.
Highway O (Delavan Drive) will be closed under I-39/90 in Janesville from 8 p.m. Monday to 3 a.m. Tuesday, so crews can pour concrete for the widened southbound bridge for the Interstate.
The Highway 11 (Racine Street) entrance ramp to southbound I-39/90 will also be closed from 8 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday.