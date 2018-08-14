Two big events on the streets of Downtown Madison will cause a few traffic concerns for motorists both Saturday and Sunday.
The Madison Mini Marathon on Saturday morning will require several streets to close, but all closures are expected to end by noon.
The race starts on Langdon Street at the Memorial Union and goes east to Mifflin Street on Capitol Square before heading back west to go through the Arboretum and streets in and around the UW-Madison campus
A race route map is available here.
The Pride Parade on Sunday will start at State and Gilman Streets and go to Capitol Square, so the square will be closed from 11 a.m. to about 2 p.m.
All streets crossing State Street except for North Lake Street will be closed from 12:45 p.m. until about 1:45 p.m. while the parade is on the march.
The area on the square where State, Mifflin and Carroll streets meet will be closed until about 4 p.m. for a rally after the parade.
No traffic will be allowed to cross State Street during the parade, except at North Lake Street.