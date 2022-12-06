 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Public meeting set on Highway 51 work between Stoughton, I-39/90

Highway 51 project Stoughton to I-39/90, DOT photo
WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORATION

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has scheduled a public meeting for planned work on Highway 51 between Stoughton and Interstate 39/90 in Dane County.

The meeting is scheduled for 4:30-6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15 at the Dunkirk Town Hall, 654 Highway N.

DOT said the plans being developed for the 5-mile section of Highway 51 that runs from Spring Road to I-39/90 include reconstructing the existing 2-lane section of the highway, paving shoulders to accommodate bicycles, and adding an eastbound passing lane between Washington Road and Tower Drive.

The work currently is scheduled for 2026.

At the meeting, DOT and consultant staff will be available to discuss design plans for the project, the expected real estate impacts, construction timeline, and to gather input from the public.

