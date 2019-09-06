The state Department of Transportation announced that it will host a public information meeting previewing the Madison-Oregon Highway 14 bridges improvement project scheduled 2020 and 2021.
The open house is set for Sept. 18 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Oregon Village Hall, 117 Spring St.
The meeting will provide an overview of the purpose and need for the project, and preview the construction staging and expected traffic impacts.
DOT said work in 2020 is scheduled to occur at the Highway 138 and County MM interchanges, with temporary ramp closures with detours planned.
Highway 14 will remain open to traffic during construction using lane closures and median crossovers.
Work in 2021 will occur on the bridges at Byrne Road, which is between Oregon and Madison, and at McCoy Road, which is near the Beltline interchange.
DOT project team members will be available to answer questions regarding the project, and maps and other project information will be available for review.