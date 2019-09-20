A public meeting on the preferred redevelopment plan for Highway 51 from McFarland to Interstate 39/90 east of Stoughton is set for Thursday from 5-8 p.m. at Stoughton High School, 600 Lincoln Avenue, the state Department of Transportation announced.
The preferred alternative (Alternative H) would reconstruct Highway 51 on the existing alignment between Larson Beach Road in McFarland to I-39/90, and would replace the pavement and add an auxiliary lane in each direction in McFarland between Siggelkow Road and Terminal Drive/Voges Road just south of Highway 12/18 (the West Beltline).
A passing lane would be provided east of Stoughton and intersections along the corridor would be improved. Pedestrian facilities would be provided in urban areas. Bicycle accommodations would be provided on paved shoulders in rural sections of the Highway 51 corridor, and various options for accommodating bicycles would be provided where feasible in urban sections.
A public hearing on the environmental document available for public review is anticipated in the spring and construction is anticipated for mid- to late 2020.
At the meeting, project maps and other information will be on display and WisDOT staff will be available to discuss the proposed improvements and answer questions.
Anyone unable to attend the meeting, or who would like more information, can contact project manager Jeff Berens at 608-245-2656 or Jeff.Berens@dot.wi.gov. Written comments can be mailed to Jeff Berens, WisDOT Southwest Region, 2101 Wright Street, Madison, WI 53704.