A public meeting will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Oct. 23 to detail construction planned for the West Broadway/South Towne bridge over the Beltline (Highway 12/18) in Madison, the state Department of Transportation announced.
The meeting at Badger Rock Middle School, 501 E. Badger Road in Madison, will provide information on the purpose and need for the project and provide specifics on traffic impacts during construction.
The project, which will start in April, will replace the bridge approaches and deck, and install new sidewalks, lighting and signals, the DOT said.
You have free articles remaining.
Turn movements will be restricted at the West Broadway/South Towne interchange during construction.