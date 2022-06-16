Public meeting for new interchange near Ho-Chunk casino to be held Tuesday

The public will have the chance to learn more about a project to improve a dangerous highway crossing near the Ho-Chunk casino in Madison at a meeting on Tuesday.

The plan by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation eliminates two dangerous intersections, where Millpond Road and Highway AB meet Highway 12-18, and makes access to Yahara Hills Golf Course and Ho-Chunk Gaming Madison easier and safer.

The public meeting is set for 5 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Ho-Chunk Nation Teejop Hocira, 4724 Tradewinds Parkway.

Right-angle crashes and rear-end crashes have occurred frequently at both intersections, DOT spokesperson Steven Theisen said.

From 2015 to 2019, the intersection at Millpond Road saw 43 crashes and 46 total injuries, placing it second in Madison’s rankings for severity in intersection crashes, according to the project’s safety information.

The Highway AB intersection is only slightly safer: Over the same period, 38 crashes and 33 total injuries occurred at the intersection, placing it fourth in the rankings.

The change will benefit “not only commuters that use that interchange daily, but also area residents,” Theisen said.

In place of the intersections, the DOT will construct a diamond interchange east of the existing intersection with roundabouts at the ramp terminals — where one crossroad or highway meets another and cars merge at the cue of a green light, according to the DOT.

It will also add roundabouts at the new intersection of Highway AB and Millpond Road as well as the intersection of Millpond Road and the new eastbound Highway 12-18 exit ramp terminal.

And save for right turns onto Millpond Road from Highway 12-18 eastbound, the construction will remove access along Highway 12-18 to all other points in between the old intersections, such as the Dane County Landfill.

The project will cost $37 million according to a 2020 estimate, with the costs split between Madison, the state, the town of Cottage Grove, Dane County and the Ho-Chunk Nation. Madison’s portion was estimated at $5.5 million, which the City Council approved in May 2020.

The DOT will not share the current estimate of the project costs at this time, Theisen said, noting that the department is advertising the project to contractors.

Construction will begin in late August or September and finish by October 2023, Theisen said.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience through that time,” Theisen said. “The improvements will last for decades to come.”

