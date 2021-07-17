Poynette man struck and killed after being thrown from car

A 37-year-old Poynette man was struck and killed by an oncoming vehicle after he sideswiped a pick-up truck and was thrown from his car near Portage Friday afternoon, the State Patrol said.

The crash occurred on Interstate 39 outside Portage. The man who was killed was driving a red sedan over 100 miles per hour, according to Sgt. Adam Zoch of the State Patrol.

According to the State Patrol, the sedan, which traveling south, sideswiped a pick-up truck pulling a trailer. The sedan then went into a median ditch and rolled multiple times. The driver was thrown from the vehicle and landed in the north lane where he was hit by a van. He died at the scene.

The man killed had been using alcohol and was not wearing a seat belt, according to the State Patrol. The Columbia County Sheriff's Office had received numerous driving complaints about the sedan prior to the crash, Zoch said.

Neither the truck driver, a 35-year-old man from Baileyville, Illinois, nor the van driver, a 37-year-old man from Sun Prairie, were injured, Zoch said. Both were wearing seat belts.

The State Patrol had not released the names of those involved pending family notification.

