Poynette man struck and killed after being thrown from car

A 37-year-old Poynette man was struck and killed by an oncoming vehicle after he sideswiped a pick-up truck and was thrown from his car near Portage Friday afternoon, the State Patrol said.
The crash occurred on Interstate 39 outside Portage. The man who was killed was driving a red sedan over 100 miles per hour, according to Sgt. Adam Zoch of the State Patrol.
According to the State Patrol, the sedan, which traveling south, sideswiped a pick-up truck pulling a trailer. The sedan then went into a median ditch and rolled multiple times. The driver was thrown from the vehicle and landed in the north lane where he was hit by a van. He died at the scene.
The man killed had been using alcohol and was not wearing a seat belt, according to the State Patrol. The Columbia County Sheriff's Office had received numerous driving complaints about the sedan prior to the crash, Zoch said.
Neither the truck driver, a 35-year-old man from Baileyville, Illinois, nor the van driver, a 37-year-old man from Sun Prairie, were injured, Zoch said. Both were wearing seat belts.
The State Patrol had not released the names of those involved pending family notification.
Police say high traffic volume is a major reason why this busy East Side intersection had the most traffic crashes of any in the city. Inattentive driving and drivers following too close account for 22 of the 42 crashes there.
Police took issue with the 55 miles per hour speed limit along South Stoughton Road in their report. They said the combination of the fast traffic speeds and stoplight at Buckeye Road play a major role in many crashes there, and recommended the speed limit be reduced.
The massive Verona Road construction project has also had an impact on traffic crashes, police said. Along with the construction zone, this intersection also suffers from being at the end of a short off-ramp from the westbound beltline, which can lead to rear-end crashes.
With 46 crashes in 2012, this roundabout intersection once claimed the title of Madison's most dangerous. Since then, police said, drivers have become more familiar with roundabouts and are getting better at navigating them — though plenty of crashes still happen when drivers don't yield to people already in the circle.
Like the nearby intersection of South Stoughton and East Buckeye roads intersection, police say Pflaum Road also sees crashes in part because of the 55 miles per hour speed limit on South Stoughton Road.
Slideshow: Madison's most dangerous intersections, as seen from space
Madison police analyzed more than 5,000 traffic crashes from 2013 to create their list of the 10 most dangerous intersections in the city.
