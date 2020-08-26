Portion of McKee Road to close overnight Wednesday to Thursday

Return to homepage ×
A portion of McKee Road will close from 8 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday so the Badger State Trail Overpass Bridge can be lifted into place, the city of Fitchburg said.
The closure will be between Spoke Drive and Market Place Drive.
A signed detour for travel will be routed via Seminole Highway, Sub Zero Parkway and Commerce Park Drive.
