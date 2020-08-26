 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Portion of McKee Road to close overnight Wednesday to Thursday

Portion of McKee Road to close overnight Wednesday to Thursday

{{featured_button_text}}
McKee Road night closure map
CITY OF FITCHBURG

A portion of McKee Road will close from 8 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday so the Badger State Trail Overpass Bridge can be lifted into place, the city of Fitchburg said.

The closure will be between Spoke Drive and Market Place Drive.

A signed detour for travel will be routed via Seminole Highway, Sub Zero Parkway and Commerce Park Drive.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Verona Road Project Stage 2 drive-through animation

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics