Ongoing underground utility work for UW-Madison is requiring the closure of part of a major east-west street on campus.
The westbound lanes of West Dayton Street are closed from East Campus Mall west to North Park Street, starting Monday (July 1) and continuing for the next six weeks.
The Madison Engineering Division said the closure was initially planned to start June 24, but inclement weather delayed the project.
Motorists should use Lake Street or Frances Street to University Avenue to get around the Dayton Street construction.
Three weeks from now, the eastbound side of West Dayton Street in the work zone east of Park will also be shut down.
The utility work includes working on the steam tunnel under the street.
The three-block stretch of West Dayton Street from North Park to North Charter will be totally reconstructed, including storm sewer, MGE utilities, water main, pavement and spot replacement of curb and gutter and sidewalk.
The whole project should be completed by the end of October.