 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Overnight ramp closures set for Monday, Tuesday nights at Beltline-South Towne Drive interchange

Overnight ramp closures set for Monday, Tuesday nights at Beltline-South Towne Drive interchange

{{featured_button_text}}
South Towne Drive bridge over Beltline, DOT photo

The South Towne Drive bridge over the Beltline.

 WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION

Overnight ramp closures are set for Monday and Tuesday nights at the Beltline and South Towne Drive interchange, the state Department of Transportation said.

The work is part of the $2.3 million project to repair the South Towne Drive bridge over the Beltline that will end by November.

The ramp from the westbound Beltline to Broadway Drive will be closed from 7 p.m. Monday through 6 a.m. Tuesday.

The ramp from the eastbound Beltline to Broadway Drive/South Towne Drive will be closed from 7 p.m. Tuesday through 6 a.m. Wednesday.

In addition, the South Towne Drive ramp to the eastbound Beltline will be closed from 8 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Additional information about the project is available here.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Verona Road Project Stage 2 drive-through animation

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics