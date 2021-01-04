Overnight closures, detours set for overnight Tuesday, Wednesday for I-39/90, I-43 at Beloit

Overnight closures and detours are set for two nights this week for Interstate 39/90 and Interstate 43 at Beloit, the state Department of Transportation announced.

The closures and detours are due to reconstruction work at the I-39/90 and I-43/Highway 81 interchange (Exit 185).

Crews will be setting girders for the new Highway 81 bridge over I-39/90, resulting in sections of I-39/90 and I-43 closing from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. overnight Tuesday into Wednesday and Wednesday into Thursday.

Motorists must follow signed detour routes during the closures, which are weather dependent and subject to change.

For information on the I-39/90 project, email updates are available by registering at www.i39-90.wi.gov under the “Sign Up for Updates” tab.