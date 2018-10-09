A stretch of Olin-Turville Court off John Nolen Drive will close for a month beginning Wednesday so sewer work can be done.
The Madison Traffic Engineering Division said the stretch of road will go from East Lakeside Street to the Olin Park boat launch parking lot.
Sanitary sewer work will be done by Speedway Sand and Gravel. The city Engineering Division has contracted for the company to slipline the sewer from the west side of John Nolen Drive to East Lakeside Street.
Vehicle traffic to the boat launch parking lot will be from John Nolen Drive at the intersection with East Olin Avenue.
The gates across Olin-Turville Court south of the boat landing will remain open.
Bicyclists and pedestrians should use East Lakeside Court to the dead end, then cross the bridge to rejoin the path.
The project should be finished by Nov. 9.