Most motorists in Wisconsin tend to look both ways on rural highways in the fall, trying to spy a white-tailed deer or two ready to dart in front of the car. Put June deer spotting on that list of things to do as well.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said deer start moving around when summer starts, especially females looking for places to give birth, and young deer going their separate way from mom.
"While crashes between deer and motor vehicles tend to peak in the fall, June is when motorists are most likely to be injured in a deer/vehicle crash," the DOT said in a news release.
Reasons? People drive faster in summer, and motorcycles hit the road.
"This time of year, we typically see an increase in vehicle speeds and traffic volumes, along with more motorcycles and deer along roadways," said David Pabst, the DOT director of the Bureau of Transportation Safety.
"It's a recipe for a crash, especially if motorists aren't being alert," Pabst said.
In 2018, 515 motorists were injured and four were killed in crashes with deer. The four fatalities all were motorcyclists.
The injury/fatality crashes involving white-tailed deer are just a drop in the bucket.
Over 20,000 crashes between vehicles and deer were reported in Wisconsin in 2018, with Dane County reporting the most with 1,033, followed by Waukesha County with 891 and Washington County with 816.
The DOT and State Patrol have some tips to avoid running into a deer, and what to do if it's unavoidable:
- Slow down, don't be distracted and have everybody buckle up in cars and trucks.
- Deer can be out at any time, but more often in the early morning and evening.
- If you see one deer, there might be more right behind, so give one long blast on the horn as a warning.
- If a collision is imminent, brake hard, stay in your lane and don't swerve, unless you are on a motorcycle, where swerving might be better than hitting a deer dead-on.
- After hitting a deer with your car, move your vehicle off the road and call police.
- Stay inside your vehicle and don't try to move an injured deer.