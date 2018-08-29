Motorists using northbound Interstate 39/90 early Thursday morning will be detoured between Edgerton and Madison by construction work.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said both northbound lanes will be closed from 1 a.m. to 3 a.m., between Exit 160 at the Highway 73/51 interchange, and the Beltline interchange in Madison.
The southbound side of I-39/90 in that same stretch will be down to one lane, also from 1 a.m to 3 a.m.
Northbound Interstate traffic will be rerouted off the highway at Exit 160, the detour using Highway 73 to Highway 12/18 near Deerfield.
On ramps to northbound I-39/90 will be closed at Exit 160, Exit 156 for Stoughton and Exit 147 for Highway N.
The early Thursday morning work is part of a bigger maintenance project on the Interstate in both the northbound and southbound lanes.
The DOT said slowdowns are possible between Beloit and Madison from 11 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday, so crews can do maintenance on the highway before the Labor Day weekend.
Drivers using I-39/90 in the overnight hours should plan ahead, use an alternate route and allow for extra time to get to a destination.