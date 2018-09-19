Motorists planning to drive north on Interstate-39/90 in Janesville will be taken off the highway for a short distance, Saturday evening to Sunday morning.
Maintenance work on the northbound bridge over Highway 26 (Milton Avenue) will start at 7 p.m. Saturday and continue to 9 a.m. Sunday, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said.
Traffic will be directed off the Interstate at Exit 171A, the exit for Highway 26, and traffic will be let back on the Interstate at the entrance ramp to the northbound lanes.
Delays are expected at the interchange during the work period.
Some ramps at the interchange will be closed:
- Highway 26 southbound ramp to I-39/90 northbound and southbound.
- Highway 26 northbound ramp to I-39/90 northbound.
- I-39/90 southbound ramp to Highway 26 northbound.
- I-39/90 northbound ramp to Highway 26 southbound.
Drivers will be able to go south on I-39/90 to the Highway 26 southbound exit, and also I-39/90 northbound to the Highway 26 northbound exit.
All ramps at the Highway 14 interchange (Exit 171B) will remain open.