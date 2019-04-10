The horses might be in trailers, but they are expected to cause big traffic headaches on Madison's Beltline Friday and Saturday.
The annual Midwest Horse Fair takes place at the Alliant Energy Center Friday through Sunday, with thousands of spectators and exhibitors heading to the grounds.
The fair starts Friday morning at 8 a.m., so prior to the opening and for hours after, the Beltline is expected to be full of pickup trucks and horse trailers.
"Tens of thousands of people will be arriving during the height of the Friday morning commute," said Dane County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Elise Schaffer. "Authorities expect both eastbound and westbound lanes of the Beltline to be congested."
High traffic volume is also expected on Saturday morning, but there's no commuter traffic during the weekend.
Police and deputies will be directing traffic at the main gate to the Alliant Energy Center grounds off of Rimrock Road, as well as at the Rimrock Road and Rusk Avenue intersection and the John Nolen Drive and Rimrock Road intersection.
Electronic message boards will be positioned along the Beltline to help direct motorists.
"Motorists who can avoid the Beltline near the Park Street, Rimrock Road and John Nolen Drive exits on Friday morning should do so," Schaffer said.
For more information about the fair, go online to https://midwesthorsefair.com