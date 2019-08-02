One of the busiest intersections in Madison will be shut down every night starting Monday so bridge work can be accomplished.
The Verona Road and McKee Road intersection in Fitchburg is set to become an overpass and underpass with Verona Road bridging over McKee Road, but the intersection needs to be shut down so concrete girders can be installed.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the work will be done between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m., Monday through Thursday.
No through movements or left turns will be permitted at the intersection during this time frame.
The work at the intersection is the installation of concrete girders for two overpasses for Verona Road, one northbound the other southbound.
The massive expansion and rebuild of Verona Road and McKee Road is expected to be wrapped up in fall 2020 with Verona Road having three lanes of through traffic in each direction.