Nightly lane closures starting Monday as part of Beltline improvement project

Nightly lane closures on a portion of the Beltline will start Monday as part of a state highway improvement project that also will convert inside median shoulders into travel lanes during busy periods.

The closures will be between the Stoughton Road and Todd Drive exits and occur nightly from 6:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Friday, according to the state Department of Transportation. Several interchange ramps between those exits also will be closed from 6:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. Closures will be announced via message boards on the ramps.

Daily single-lane closures on the Beltline are expected to start in mid-March from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays.

Drivers are asked to plan ahead for delays and allow for extra travel time. Lane and ramp restrictions and construction are dependent on weather and subject to change.