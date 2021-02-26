 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nightly lane closures starting Monday as part of Beltline improvement project
alert

Nightly lane closures starting Monday as part of Beltline improvement project

{{featured_button_text}}
Flex Lane rendering

A rendering of "Flex Lane" by WisDOT. Changeable messages and signals will be used to indicate when the shoulders are open or closed for travel, such as the green downward arrow pictured above and a red "X" when the lane is closed. 

 WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION

Nightly lane closures on a portion of the Beltline will start Monday as part of a state highway improvement project that also will convert inside median shoulders into travel lanes during busy periods.

The closures will be between the Stoughton Road and Todd Drive exits and occur nightly from 6:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Friday, according to the state Department of Transportation. Several interchange ramps between those exits also will be closed from 6:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. Closures will be announced via message boards on the ramps.

Daily single-lane closures on the Beltline are expected to start in mid-March from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays.

Drivers are asked to plan ahead for delays and allow for extra travel time. Lane and ramp restrictions and construction are dependent on weather and subject to change. 

The $45.1 million improvement project will address several problems on the Beltline, including deteriorating pavement, drainage deficiencies and more. A large portion of the project will turn the inside median shoulders into additional travel lanes during peak traffic times  known as part-time shoulder use or "flex lane"  from east of the Whitney Way exit to the Interstate 39/90 interchange. 

MadisonBeltline-DPTSU-project-termini

The improvements will be made on the Beltline from Whitney Way to Interstate 39-90, a stretch which handles 120,000 vehicles per day, according to WisDOT.

Part-time shoulder use is a cost-effective way to improve safety, have better travel time reliability and maximize sustainability on the Beltline, according to WisDOT. 

The project is expected to be finished by December, with the part-time shoulders anticipated to open in late 2021 or early 2022.

A look back at Madison-based comic strip Mendota Marsh

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Racist social media abuse continues to plague UK football

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics