The new, expanded Verona Road (Highway 18/151) from Raymond Road to Highway PD (McKee Road) will open this weekend, the state Department of Transportation said Friday.
Construction crews will be working “day and night” to complete the remaining tasks and shift Verona Road traffic onto the new three lanes in both directions under Williamsburg Way and over Highway PD, DOT spokesman Steven Theisen said in a statement.
Overhead signs will help motorists navigate the area, including the interchange ramps to access the local roadways, Theisen said.
DOT said that to accommodate the Verona Road traffic shifts between Raymond Road and County PD, the following lane restrictions will occur over the weekend:
Friday and Saturday
• One lane will be closed along Verona Road southbound from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday. Minor delays are anticipated through this area.
• The lane closure on southbound Verona Road will resume at 7 p.m. Friday until 10 a.m. Saturday.
• Northbound Verona Road will be reduced to one lane from 8 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday.
• A brief closure of the southbound Verona Road ramp to Williamsburg Way is anticipated between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m. Saturday. Motorists must use alternate routes during this timeframe.
• Starting Saturday morning, three lanes will be open for southbound Verona Road traffic under Williamsburg Way and over County PD.
You have free articles remaining.
Sunday and Monday
• One lane will be closed on Verona Road northbound from 5 a.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday.
• No ramp closures are anticipated at County PD and Williamsburg Way during these operations.
• By Monday morning, three lanes will be open for northbound Verona Road traffic over County PD and under Williamsburg Way.
All of the work depends on weather and is subject to change, Theisen said.
DOT said drivers may want to consider alternate routes this weekend.
We greatly appreciate the public’s continued patience during the project,” John Vesperman, DOT Verona Road Project Chief, said in a statement. “We also value the ongoing partnership with the Verona Road Business Coalition to keep businesses involved throughout the project. We encourage everyone to travel on the new lanes and visit the local businesses!”
Next year will be the final year for the Verona Road Project, and the work will include reconstructing and expanding Highway PD from Fitchrona Road to Commerce Park Drive, including the final configuration for the Verona Road interchange.
The public can stay informed on the Verona Road Project and register for weekly construction updates via email at www.VeronaRoadProject.wi.gov, and follow the project on Facebook.