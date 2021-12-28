Multiple people injured in crashes as snow storm commute nears, authorities say

Drivers will face an increased risk of crashes amid a snow storm on Tuesday, with at least three crashes with injuries reported in Dane County so far, authorities said.
The Dane County Sheriff's Office had responded to three crashes with injuries as of 3 p.m., Lt. Brenda Reinen said. One crash occurred on Highway PD in the town of Verona, Reinen said, while another happened on Highway 51 in the town of Dunn. One person was injured in each crash, Reinen said, and further information was not available regarding the third crash.
The Madison Police Department did not immediately respond to questions about crashes in the city.
