Two more roads are scheduled to be closed this week for Interstate 39/90 bridge construction in Rock County, the state Department of Transportation announced.
Mount Zion Avenue under I-39/90 in Janesville will be closed to motorists and pedestrians beginning from 6 a.m. Thursday to 6 p.m. Friday, so crews can install decking forms for the new bridge under construction over Mount Zion Avenue.
And County M, west of Milton, will be closed under I-39/90 from 6 a.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday so crews can install drainage pipe and set girders for the bridge crossing over County M.
Motorists must use alternate local routes during these closures.
Work operations and road closures are weather dependent and subject to change.
Anyone who is interested can register for project email updates on the I-39/90 Project website, or follow the I-39/90 Project Facebook page.