The long eight-month wait for Monroe Street merchants is finally coming to an end, with the opening of the new Monroe Street on Wednesday.
Traffic had been allowed to go one way toward the Capitol during the construction period that started in March, so the opening is for two-way traffic, the Traffic Engineering Division said on Monday.
"City crews will finish installing street signs over the next one to two weeks, which will require temporary parking restrictions," said interim city traffic engineer Yang Tao.
Residents, store owners and motorists will see a dramatic new Monroe Street, with new pavement, sidewalks, lighting and streetscaping, all part of the massive $21 million project that also rebuilt the underground utilities.
Metro Transit buses will return to Monroe Street on Thanksgiving Day on Thursday, with buses using the holiday schedule. Black Friday buses will use the Saturday schedule.
For Metro updates on routes and detours, go online to http://www.cityofmadison.com/metro/