The iconic Merrimac ferry will be out of service for six hours on Tuesday for routine maintenance.
This is the second time in a week the ferry, which is the moving bridge between the east and west ends of Highway 113 on the Wisconsin River, has been shut down.
The ferry was shut down on Thursday because of strong winds.
The shutdown on Tuesday will last from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., said the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
The 24/7 ferry, which doesn't cost a dime to use, will end its 2018 season when ice forms on the Wisconsin River.